Armed Forces unification symbolises strength, national pride: Fujairah Ruler

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that 6th May marks a renewed chapter of pride in the UAE’s history, commemorating the unification of the Armed Forces as a cornerstone of national strength, security and stability.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed said, “Today we celebrate the golden jubilee of this great national event, which came in 1976 as the culmination of the wise vision and foresight of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the founding leaders, who recognised that the strength of the UAE lies in unity and institutional integration, and that security is the foundation of development and prosperity.

“The unification of the Armed Forces was a strategic step that established a strong state capable of protecting its achievements and preserving its sovereignty,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed highlighted that the UAE Armed Forces today embody the highest values of loyalty and belonging, continuing to demonstrate dedication, readiness and professionalism in safeguarding the nation. He noted their role as a strong shield and defence, confronting challenges with efficiency and courage while ensuring that the security of the UAE remains uncompromised.

He affirmed that the UAE has proven that its Armed Forces are not only a military institution but an integrated system built on investment in human capital and advanced technologies to ensure sustainable security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed also praised the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that his strategic vision has strengthened the UAE’s regional and international standing through a balanced approach that promotes peace, partnerships and stability, alongside advancing defence capabilities to the highest international standards.

He added that the UAE has become an influential voice globally and a model in humanitarian work and diplomacy, reflecting a comprehensive approach that balances strength and development.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs, saying, “We stand in honour of our righteous martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, leaving a legacy of heroism and dedication that will inspire future generations.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed concluded by extending congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes; and to citizens and residents of the UAE.

He reaffirmed pride in the Armed Forces and their personnel, who continue to safeguard the nation’s security and stability, ensuring a safe and prosperous future for the UAE.