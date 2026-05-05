Armed Forces nation’s pride, guardians of its future: Hamdan bin Mohammed

DUBAI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, paid tribute to the commanders, officers, and personnel of the Armed Forces, affirming that they will always remain a source of pride for the nation and a cornerstone of its security and future.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The UAE, its leadership, government, and people, commemorate a historic milestone that has played a defining role in shaping the nation’s journey. The unification of the Armed Forces is a foundational pillar that strengthened the Union and supported its steady progress, helping raise the UAE’s global stature.”

Observed annually on 6th May, the anniversary reflects the vision of the Founding Fathers to build a nation centred on the wellbeing of its people, the prosperity of its society, and the openness of its community. It stands as a reminder of the UAE’s ability to overcome challenges and turn them into opportunities for progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that this year’s anniversary comes at a time when the region and the world are navigating exceptional circumstances, during which the UAE Armed Forces have demonstrated outstanding efficiency and readiness in addressing evolving challenges. Their efforts continue to reinforce the UAE’s stability and security, supported by the unity of its people and their alignment with the leadership.

“Today, the UAE Armed Forces continue to carry out their national duty with courage and dedication, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. They also play a vital humanitarian role, supporting relief efforts worldwide in line with the UAE’s values of generosity and solidarity, and its commitment to promoting peace and stability.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the Armed Forces’ consistent readiness and professionalism, underpinned by advanced capabilities, disciplined performance, and a clear mission to protect the nation’s sovereignty and dignity. Their recent performance reflects their strong capabilities built on planning, continuous readiness, and rigorous training.

He further said, “You are the pride of the nation, the symbol of its strength, and the embodiment of its dignity. Through your dedication, the UAE’s security is preserved and its progress is sustained. We honour with gratitude the sacrifices of our martyrs, whose legacy remains a source of pride and inspiration.”

He added that the legacy of the Armed Forces continues to strengthen the UAE’s confidence as it moves towards a prosperous future, contributing to the stability and progress of the region and the world.