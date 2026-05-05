UAE participates in 5th Istanbul International Water Forum

ISTANBUL, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in the 5th Istanbul International Water Forum, under the theme ‘Strengthening Water Resilience: Innovation to Action’.

The Forum brought together ministers, senior government officials, international organisations, experts and practitioners to discuss global water challenges and explore practical solutions across dialogue, technology, finance, agriculture, health, and cross-sectoral approaches.

Balalaa participated in the High-Level Ministerial Interactive Dialogue titled ‘Paradigm Shift in a Changing World: Water and the Bridging Power of Istanbul’, which served as the Forum’s flagship plenary session. The session focused on the need to redefine how water is valued and managed, and highlighted the role of dialogue, cooperation and innovation in transforming water challenges into opportunities for shared resilience and sustainable development.

During the session, Balalaa underscored the UAE’s commitment to advancing international cooperation on water, noting that water diplomacy is an essential tool to convert shared challenges into practical partnerships. He highlighted that, as co-host of the 2026 UN Water Conference with Senegal, the UAE is focused on supporting an inclusive and action-oriented process that accelerates implementation, strengthens partnerships, and delivers practical outcomes that respond to different national realities.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Balalaa held a number of bilateral meetings with Turkish government officials, during which he discussed opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors, including water sector resilience, energy, and sustainability.

Balalaa also participated in the Closed Ministerial Roundtable titled ‘Dialogue on Water Resilience’, chaired by İbrahim Yumaklı, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Türkiye. The roundtable provided an opportunity for ministers to exchange views on national water-related risks, policy responses, and the importance of regional and international cooperation in advancing water resilience.

Balalaa welcomed Türkiye’s leadership in convening the Forum, noting that its outcomes are expected to contribute to key upcoming global processes, including the 2026 UN Water Conference, COP31 in Antalya.

Balalaa concluded by reaffirming that the UAE views water resilience as both a national priority and a shared global responsibility, and looks forward to working with Türkiye, Senegal, and all partners to advance a practical and inclusive water agenda that strengthens resilience for people, economies and ecosystems.