Unification of Armed Forces national milestone reflecting vision to strengthen Union: Sharjah ruler

SHARJAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces represents a bright national milestone that embodies the vision of the founding leaders in consolidating the pillars of the Union and strengthening its unity and cohesion.

The Ruler of Sharjah noted that this historic decision, marking its golden jubilee today, constituted a fundamental step in the journey of building, developing and sustaining the state, contributing to the security, stability and prosperity the UAE enjoys today.

In a statement marking the occasion, the Ruler of Sharjah said that the UAE Armed Forces, with their values of loyalty and belonging, have recorded the finest examples of courage and sacrifice, as their brave members stand as a strong shield for the nation, defending its land, skies and waters, protecting its resources and offering their lives in its defence.

He added that the nation’s loyal soldiers have demonstrated high readiness and exceptional competence across various fields, embodying the highest values of courage and dedication in performing their national duty.

The Ruler of Sharjah praised the pioneering role of the Armed Forces, whether in humanitarian and relief efforts or in defending the nation, highlighting the advanced level they have reached in organisation, training and equipment.

He expressed pride in the Armed Forces’ possession of the latest defence systems and advanced technologies that contribute to protecting everyone living in the UAE, alongside their high readiness, efficiency and firm capability to defend the nation and safeguard its achievements, remaining a strong shield and solid support for the Union’s progress and development.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded by praying for the continued safety of the UAE, its leadership and people, and for victory and protection for the nation’s brave soldiers.