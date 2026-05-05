Armed Forces nation's security shield, cornerstone of enduring national progress: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces marks a pivotal milestone in the development of a cohesive defence capability – a unified force that has reinforced national security and stability while strengthening readiness to address evolving regional and global challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled noted that this landmark anniversary comes at a time of exceptional circumstances, which have underscored the strength, readiness and operational efficiency of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sustained capacity to protect the nation and safeguard its achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed further emphasised that the Armed Forces’ advanced preparedness reflects a long-term, integrated approach focused on enhancing capabilities, developing national talent and leveraging advanced defence technologies, reinforcing the UAE’s ability to protect its sovereignty and preserve its strategic gains.

In conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed stressed that the continued development of the Armed Forces, including further strengthening readiness and operational excellence, is guided by the strategic vision and unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Advancing national defence capabilities remains a steadfast priority to ensure lasting security and further elevate the UAE’s regional and global standing.