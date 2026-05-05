Response Plus launches long-range air ambulance at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said that the launch of the first long-range air ambulance aircraft, a Challenger 605, represents a qualitative step that enhances advanced medical evacuation capabilities in the UAE and the region, and supports faster response to critical and complex cases.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026, he added that the new aircraft is equipped with the latest medical technologies to operate as a fully integrated airborne intensive care unit, enabling the delivery of high-quality healthcare during air transport.

He noted that the aircraft is capable of performing direct intercontinental flights with a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles, helping reduce patient transfer time between countries and increasing chances of saving lives in critical situations.

Dr. Raghavan explained that the launch of the air medical evacuation service is part of the company’s strategy to expand healthcare services beyond hospitals, highlighting that Response Plus has over 10 years of experience in pre-hospital services, including operating field clinics and providing medical services at worksites and airports.

He added that the company recently launched air medical evacuation services in collaboration with a specialised international partner, becoming the first company to offer this service from Abu Dhabi, with patients transported via private aircraft to global destinations including the United States, Europe and Asia.

He noted that the company also provides patient transport services on commercial flights, through specialised medical teams accompanying patients during travel, offering greater flexibility to meet different case requirements.

Dr. Raghavan pointed out that since its launch, operations of the new long-range aircraft have recorded around 158 flight hours, including multiple missions to international destinations, in addition to dozens of transfers via commercial flights.

He affirmed that this step represents a significant advancement in medical logistics services and contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub for advanced healthcare and emergency services.