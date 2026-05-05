Armed Forces remain resolute shield, impervious defence against all challenges: Hazza bin Zayed

AL AIN, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, affirmed that the decision to unify the Armed Forces under one command and one flag five decades ago reflects the visionary foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers of the UAE.

He said that the nation’s Founders understood that the bedrock of the Union could only be secured through complete national unity and a cohesive military institution committed to defending the nation’s security, stability and accomplishments.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated, under all circumstances, that they are an unbreachable shield and defence against all challenges. Driven by unyielding resolve and determination, they defend the unity of the nation and society, along with the resilience of its institutions. They serve as an example of dedication and loyalty in service to national principles, reflecting a deep-rooted sense of belonging to a nation that will continue to stand proud, secure and prosperous under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “On this day, as we commemorate the unification of our Armed Forces, we pay tribute, with deep reverence and heartfelt appreciation, to the sacrifices of our heroic martyrs. They offered their very best in the highest expressions of devotion and service to the nation, its leadership, and its people, while upholding the timeless values of loyalty and sacrifice for the honour and pride of the UAE.”

In conclusion, Sheikh Hazza extended his heartfelt appreciation and profound respect to every member of the Armed Forces, including commanders, officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel, who personify the highest standards of loyalty, belonging and selfless dedication in driving the nation’s progress, preserving its achievements, and ensuring its security and stability.