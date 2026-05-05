Unification of Armed Forces marks 50 years of resilience, unwavering readiness: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, affirmed that the anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces is an enduring national occasion that reflects the journey of the Union and reinforces the values of strength, loyalty and belonging to a nation built on firm foundations of determination and unity.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said that over five decades, the Armed Forces have remained the nation’s strong shield and solid fortress, through their high readiness, professional efficiency and deterrent capability to confront all challenges, continuing to serve as a symbol of resilience and strength in protecting national gains and safeguarding achievements.

He noted that the security and stability enjoyed by the UAE are the result of the cohesion between leadership, citizens and residents, who stand united behind the national flag, believing that the UAE’s strength lies in its unity and that its resilience stems from this firm national solidarity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed highlighted the strong support and strategic attention given to the Armed Forces by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his continued commitment to enhancing their readiness, strengthening their defence capabilities and equipping them with the latest technologies and advanced systems.

He also underscored the importance of investing in the development of Emirati military personnel through education, training and continuous qualification, to enhance efficiency and ensure readiness to meet various conditions and challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed affirmed that this anniversary represents a moment of pride and a renewed motivation to continue the journey of development, modernisation and progress, in line with the founding vision of strengthening the Union and protecting its achievements.

He stressed that high readiness will remain a constant, non-negotiable priority, and that defending the nation is a sacred right and duty, an honour above all else, and a lasting commitment as long as the nation endures.