Unification of Armed Forces marked strategic turning point in state-building: Tahnoon bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, said that on the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, the nation stands with pride before a bright milestone in the history of the Union, recalling a historic decision that marked a strategic turning point in building the state and consolidating a unified military force that has, for decades, remained the nation’s shield, protector of its gains and guardian of its sovereignty.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed said that the UAE Armed Forces, with their high level of readiness and firm efficiency, have proven that the unification decision was a long-term sovereign vision that established a national force capable of protecting the country and safeguarding its security and stability.

He added that the Armed Forces, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, have demonstrated that a strategic vision based on investing in people, qualifying national cadres, and equipping them with the latest military sciences and technologies has been a successful national choice that contributed to building a strong deterrent force capable of protecting the nation under all circumstances.

He noted that recent developments and the attacks witnessed in the region against the UAE have demonstrated the high level of readiness of the Armed Forces, as all military formations showed great efficiency in dealing with developments and a firm capability in protecting the nation and safeguarding its security, while personnel set an honourable example of discipline, vigilance, readiness and defence of national sovereignty.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed explained that the UAE’s advanced defence capabilities are the result of five decades of institutional work and continuous development, since the historic decision taken by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to unify the Armed Forces under one flag, based on his wisdom and foresight that the strength of the Union lies in the unity and efficiency of its institutions.

He added that the Armed Forces have continued their development journey under a comprehensive strategic vision that combines military readiness with continuous modernisation, through developing military institutions, supporting national defence industries, and employing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in building advanced armed forces, alongside preparing and qualifying Emirati youth through national and reserve service.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed noted that while the UAE celebrates this cherished national occasion, it also reaffirms that its consistent approach is based on supporting peace, enhancing stability and promoting dialogue as key foundations for the future of the region, while maintaining a strong national force capable of protecting the country and deterring any threat, as clearly demonstrated by the Armed Forces in confronting recent challenges.

He extended his highest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; Crown Princes; Deputy Rulers; and the people of the UAE, praying for continued security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed said that on this national occasion, feelings of pride are renewed in the sacrifices and heroism of the Armed Forces personnel, who have always been a symbol of loyalty and belonging, protectors of the Union and its achievements.

He also paid tribute to the UAE’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, writing bright chapters of heroism, noting that their sacrifices will remain an enduring symbol in the nation’s memory.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed expressed deep appreciation to the families of the martyrs, affirming that the UAE will remain loyal to its sons who gave their lives for its dignity, and reaffirmed commitment to continue the journey, safeguard the UAE’s security and achievements, and uphold its standing among nations, noting that a nation protected by its sons will always remain a beacon of progress and prosperity.