UAE Cyber Security Council, Honeywell collaborate to advance national cyber resilience

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Honeywell today announced a new collaboration to pursue potential opportunities for the development of advanced cybersecurity programmes across the country.

The companies announced the collaboration at Make it in the Emirates 2026 and aim to reinforce national efforts to localise cyber resilience capabilities and build a secure, sustainable, and future-ready digital economy.

Through this collaboration, CSC and Honeywell will work together to enhance cybersecurity readiness by localising cyber services, advancing capacity-building initiatives, and supporting the development of forward-looking cyber policies aligned with national frameworks.

They will utilise their combined advanced technologies, which will be implemented at the UAE's National Security Operations Centre (NSOC), to drive innovative OT cyber solutions aimed at safeguarding critical industrial infrastructure in the UAE.

This initiative reaffirms Honeywell’s commitment to enhancing the UAE’s cybersecurity capabilities. Through its local Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, the company will provide training, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and support key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated, "This collaboration reflects the Cyber Security Council’s commitment to continuing and strengthening cooperation with leading global technology companies to enhance cyber resilience, develop local expertise, and ensure the UAE maintains its leadership at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation."

He also added, "In an increasingly interconnected and digital world, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities is essential to protect national infrastructure and enable sustainable economic growth. As sectors in the UAE become more interconnected and the convergence between information technology and operational technology accelerates, the need to safeguard critical industrial infrastructure from escalating cyber threats becomes more pressing."

Uygar Doyuran, Vice President and General Manager of Honeywell Process Automation in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, said, "Our collaboration with the Cyber Security Council reinforces Honeywell’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial and digital transformation priorities. By combining our global cybersecurity expertise with strong local capabilities, we are helping organisations across critical sectors enhance resilience, protect industrial operations, and build the skills needed to counter evolving cyber threats".

Honeywell’s latest 2025 Cyber Threat Report documented a 46% increase in ransomware extortion incidents globally during the most recent reporting period, while 55% of self-reported cybersecurity incidents in 2024 were direct attacks on operational technology.

Leveraging intelligence derived from cybersecurity solutions that have analyzed more than 253 billion records and scanned over 79 million files, Honeywell will collaborate with CSC to support UAE organisations in strengthening operational resilience, protecting critical environments, and responding effectively to an increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape.