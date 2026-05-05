Armed Forces unification marks 50 years of strengthening Union, safeguarding its achievements: Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, affirmed that marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces represents a pivotal national milestone, recalling with pride five decades of dedication and achievement in defending the sovereignty of the Union and safeguarding its gains.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed said, “6th May 1976 will remain a defining moment in the history of the UAE, embodying the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding leaders in unifying ranks and strengthening the foundations of the Union. This historic decision contributed to building a professional armed force with a firm doctrine, which today enjoys high efficiency and readiness, and has proven its capabilities in defending the nation and safeguarding its security and stability.”

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed extended his highest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and to officers and personnel of the Armed Forces.

He added that the coincidence of the golden jubilee of the Armed Forces unification with the heroic efforts of the nation’s defenders in protecting the country against Iranian terrorist attacks is clear evidence of the Armed Forces’ efficiency and professionalism in repelling aggression.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed said, “On this anniversary, we recall with pride the sacrifices of our heroes who gave their lives in defence of the nation, and we renew our pledge that their sacrifices will remain a guiding light inspiring us to continue the journey of development, so that our country remains prosperous and strong.”