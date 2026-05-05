Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visit Fujairah passenger station following full completion as part of Etihad Rail Network

FUJAIRAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail, have visited Fujairah passenger station, the first completed passenger station on the Etihad Rail network.

During the visit, Their Highnesses reviewed the services to be offered to passengers when full operations begin.

Furthermore, Their Highnesses reviewed progress of Emirates Council for Balanced Development projects in Qidfa, which form part of ongoing efforts to develop UAE villages and advance balanced, sustainable development.

Their Highnesses were accompanied by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, and a number of senior officials.