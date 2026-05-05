UAE Cyber Security Council, Nozomi Networks forge alliance to advance national cyber capabilities, national resilience

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Cyber Security Council and "Nozomi Networks", a global leader in OT and IoT security, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity resilience of the UAE’s critical infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The collaboration supports the UAE’s national vision to enhance cyber resilience across operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, providing deeper visibility, advanced threat detection, and intelligencedriven security for critical national assets across energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure.

This collaboration goes beyond a bilateral partnership, extending to the establishment of an Innovation and Excellence Center (CoE) in Abu Dhabi. The two parties intend to collaborate to create a cybersecurity center dedicated to Operational Technology (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT), serving as a national platform to accelerate innovation, enhance resilience, and strengthen industrial cybersecurity readiness.

Based on initial plans, the center will also function as a hub for Research and Development (R&D), supporting the development of advanced solutions, IPs, and the publication of high-impact research in industrial cybersecurity domains. – and accelerate collaboration with emerging cybersecurity companies and innovators.

The center is intended to support the UAE’s ambition to maintain its regional and global leadership in innovation and cyber protection, aligned with secure digital transformation priorities. It will provide vital support to critical infrastructure operators, government entities, academic institutions, startups, and industry partners, helping safeguard national assets in energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure.

As digital transformation accelerates across the nation’s industrial and smart city ecosystems, OT and IoT environments have become increasingly interconnected and exposed to sophisticated cyber threats. Through this collaboration, the UAE Cyber Security Council and Nozomi Networks will work together to help organisations strengthen their ability to detect, monitor, and respond to advanced cyber threats targeting cyberphysical systems.

“Protecting operational and industrial environments is fundamental to national security, economic continuity, and public safety,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government. “Publicprivate collaboration plays an essential role in advancing cyber resilience, expanding national visibility, and supporting the secure adoption of emerging technologies across critical sectors.”

“The UAE has demonstrated global leadership in advancing national cybersecurity,” said Bachir Moussa, EMEA South Vice President at Nozomi Networks. “We are honored to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to support the protection of cyberphysical systems, share insights on emerging OT and IoT threats, and contribute to initiatives that strengthen national resilience and local cybersecurity expertise.”