Unification of Armed Forces reflects founders’ wisdom: Minister of State for Defence Affairs

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, affirmed that 6th May holds a special place in the nation’s memory and represents an opportunity to reflect on one of the manifestations of the wisdom of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates, who took the decision to unify the armed forces, completing the pillars of the Union and launching a new phase of construction and development.

In his statement on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, Al Mazrouei said that on this day in 1976, the visions of the founders were unified to place our armed forces under a single command and one flag. They made the most significant decision in the country’s history, transforming multiple and separate forces into a unified force, a strong fortress, and a powerful shield for a proud and resilient nation, strengthened by the wisdom of its leadership and the efforts of its people.

He extended his highest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praying to Almighty God to return this enduring occasion to him and to all members of the armed forces with pride and glory, while renewing our pledge to always remain loyal to the nation, its leadership and its people.