Armed Forces’ defence against Iranian attacks crowns 50 years of unity: Abdulla Al Hamed

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, affirmed that the anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces this year carries profound significance that goes beyond commemorating this pivotal milestone in the nation’s exceptional journey, offering clear evidence of present capability and the strength of readiness for the future.

He said that this comes as the nation’s defenders have, through their sacrifice and vigilance, written an unprecedented heroic chapter, protecting the skies and territory of the homeland against treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks that lasted 40 days, during which the UAE Armed Forces proved to be the decisive force and the impregnable shield.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, he said that the forward-looking vision and deep wisdom of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, have been the cornerstone of this legendary resilience.

With strategic foresight, His Highness recognised early that sustainable stability requires strength to safeguard it, investing in people before equipment and in technology before weaponry, until the UAE Armed Forces became a global model of readiness and capability to confront the most complex and hostile threats. This was clearly demonstrated in their ability to neutralise and intercept around 96 percent of hostile missiles and drones, in one of the most successful defensive operations in modern times.

He noted that this conflict demonstrated the professionalism of the Emirati personnel behind this defence system and their ability to manage complex operational theatres under exceptional pressure, proving to the world that the security of the UAE is a red line for which lives are willingly sacrificed.

He said that the epic resilience of the UAE Armed Forces’ falcons against Iranian terrorist attacks represents the culmination of 50 years of unity. Those heroes, who vowed not to rest until every person on the nation’s soil sleeps in safety, did not choose comfort when the nation called, but chose vigilance in guarding the dream built by the founding fathers.

He added that rhe nation will remain secure because its men have not allowed the skies to go unguarded or danger to pass without confrontation. The past 40 days have proven that our falcons are ever-watchful eyes that do not falter and hearts full of loyalty that do not hesitate, standing as true guardians of dreams and guarantors of stability.

He stated that 6th May 1976 will remain a historic day and a testament to the profound founding vision in which the founding fathers realised that the Union would not be complete without one sword and one shield. What they planted in that historic moment, we are now reaping its fruits in the most decisive arenas.

The Chairman of the National Media Authority stressed that, thanks to the insightful vision of the UAE leadership, the UAE Armed Forces continue to move forward with confidence, becoming a force for peace and stability and a firm hand against anyone who attempts to undermine the nation’s security.

He renewed his pledge of loyalty to the leadership and the nation, expressing confidence that the UAE flag will continue to fly high and its skies remain protected thanks to the vigilance and dedication of the loyal members of the armed forces.