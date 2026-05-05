UAE Cyber Security Council, Dell Technologies forge alliance to advance national cyber capabilities

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Dell Technologies today announced the launch of a dedicated Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, marking a strategic collaboration between the two parties and a significant step toward advancing the UAE’s leadership vision to build a secure, resilient, and globally competitive digital economy.

The launch of the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence was unveiled during the “Make it in the Emirates” forum in Abu Dhabi. The center will leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing to enhance real-time threat detection and response. It will also deliver advanced training programs and cyber simulation exercises to build national expertise and address the cybersecurity skills gap.

This collaboration will accelerate research and development while enabling startups to bring locally developed solutions to the market. Additionally, the initiative will provide tangible benefits to businesses across the UAE by creating a more secure digital environment that promotes innovation, enhances trust in online transactions, and ensures stronger data protection across both public and private sector platforms.

By accelerating research and development and enabling startups to bring locally developed solutions to market, the initiative will contribute to a more dynamic innovation ecosystem while strengthening national resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Building on the UAE’s growing global technology ecosystem, this partnership aims to fast-track the development and deployment of advanced security solutions across the country’s critical infrastructure. It is designed to establish a robust framework for developing local cybersecurity capabilities while cultivating the talent required to operate them; directly supporting the UAE’s national objectives of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy by securing the digital foundations underpinning modern government services and private sector industries.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated, “Building a secure future for the UAE requires a strong and diverse ecosystem of global partners. Our collaboration with Dell reflects a proactive commitment to advancing our digital capabilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies. This initiative forms part of the implementation of the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy and aligns with the forward-looking directions of our leadership. It directly supports the UAE’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for innovation, while fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and citizens can engage confidently in the digital world.”

Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf at Dell Technologies, commented, "Our collaboration with Cyber Security Council brings our expertise in technology from the hardware up to the cloud ensuring an end-to-end approach to resilience. This initiative will empower organiSations with the advanced solutions and skilled talent needed to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and seize the immense opportunities of a secure connected economy."