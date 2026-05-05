Armed Forces unification deeply rooted national milestone: Deputy Chief of Staff

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, affirmed that 6th May remains a deeply rooted national occasion, marking the anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces and reflecting its broad national, political, social, economic and developmental significance.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary, he said the Armed Forces represent the backbone of security and stability in the UAE and are entrusted under the Constitution with defending the Union and safeguarding its territory and sovereignty.

He added, “Five decades have passed since the historic decision to unify our Armed Forces, issued by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that the Union could not be complete without a single, strong army capable of protecting its sovereignty and achievements.

“Sheikh Zayed led efforts to establish and build the Armed Forces alongside the first generation of military leaders, laying the foundations of a professional structure that enabled the Armed Forces to achieve the distinguished accomplishments seen today,” he noted.

He highlighted that development has continued under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, guided by the principle that the nation’s security and territorial integrity are a red line that cannot be compromised.

Over the past 50 years, he said, the Armed Forces have undergone strategic transformations that redefined military power and strengthened readiness through integration across all branches, enhancing flexibility, efficiency and operational capability.

He noted that the transformation included acquiring advanced defence technologies, developing human capital, and strengthening local defence industries to build strategic reserves of weapons and systems, alongside prioritising cyber superiority as a key pillar of national security.

These efforts, he added, have transformed the Armed Forces into a modern, integrated and highly capable military force, with continued development to maintain a leading regional and global position.

On the occasion, he congratulated Armed Forces personnel, both military and civilian, and called for continued vigilance, dedication and integrity in fulfilling their duties.

He also paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs, affirming that their sacrifices remain a source of pride and a legacy that ensures a secure and prosperous future for generations to come, while praying for the continued safety and stability of the UAE and its leadership.