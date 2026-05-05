Dubai Municipality opens Khor Al Mamzar Beach to public

DUBAI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expand Dubai’s beaches and infrastructure in response to growing demand and to position the emirate as the world’s best city to live in by 2040, Dubai Municipality has opened Khor Al Mamzar Beach, which marks the first phase of the Al Mamzar Beaches development project.

Now open to residents, visitors, and tourists, the destination represents a significant addition to Dubai’s portfolio of leisure and tourism assets. It reflects a continued focus on delivering world-class public spaces that enhance quality of life while supporting the city’s long-term urban and tourism growth.

The beach was inaugurated by . Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, in the presence of several Directors General from government entities across Dubai. The opening ceremony was attended by residents of Al Mamzar and Deira, alongside media representatives and influencers, and featured a range of community-focused entertainment and interactive activities.

Spanning 2.75 million square feet, Khor Al Mamzar Beach delivers an integrated beachfront experience combining leisure, sport, and relaxation. Supported by advanced infrastructure, it represents a significant step forward in beach development and positions the destination among the region’s leading waterfront experiences.

Marwan bin Ghalita emphasised that the development of Dubai’s infrastructure reflects the leadership’s vision to deliver high-quality destinations for residents and visitors. He noted that Dubai continues to place human wellbeing at the centre of urban development, supported by integrated recreational and service facilities that enhance quality of life and reinforce the emirate’s standing as a destination of choice for people from around the world.

He said, “Khor Al Mamzar Beach reflects our vision to transform Dubai’s beaches into globally iconic urban and tourism destinations, delivering premium experiences centred on comfort and wellbeing. Our objective is to create some of the world’s most advanced and attractive beachfront destinations, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal, sustainability, and quality of life while offering exceptional experiences for residents and visitors.”

For his part, Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Khor Al Mamzar Beach is one of Dubai Municipality’s flagship strategic projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of coastal infrastructure and redefining the beachfront experience as a vibrant, all-day destination. Its opening marks a key milestone in delivering high-quality public beaches that combine design excellence, integrated experiences, and community engagement — further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for beach tourism and lifestyle experiences.”

Dubai Municipality has prioritised the development of Al Mamzar Beaches to meet increasing visitor demand, which is expected to reach 7 million annually upon completion of the second phase at Al Mamzar Corniche. The destination offers a wide range of service, leisure, and tourism facilities designed to deliver high-quality experiences while ensuring accessibility for People of Determination.

Khor Al Mamzar Beach has undergone a comprehensive transformation, including the expansion of the swimming shoreline to 3.6 kilometres — a 128% increase — alongside the introduction of a 300-metre night beach operating 24/7, enabling continuous visitor engagement throughout the day and evening.

The destination also features the region’s first floating walkway and more than 5.5 kilometres of running, walking, and cycling tracks. Additional amenities include an outdoor gym, beach volleyball court, padel courts, and a range of marine and water-based activities such as kayaking and other water sports.

The sandy beachfront has been expanded by 110% and now spans 182,000 square metres. Public facilities have gone up by 400% to a total of 20, with eight recreational amenities also being part of the mix. Food and beverage outlets now total 19, an increase of 950%, with additional investment opportunities currently under development.

In terms of safety, Dubai Municipality has enhanced infrastructure by 340%, introducing an integrated system that includes 12 lifeguard towers and 12 emergency call points, reinforcing the destination’s positioning as a public space offering comprehensive safety.

As part of its commitment to public-private partnerships and SME development, Dubai Municipality will offer a range of leasing and investment opportunities, inviting operators, businesses, and entrepreneurs to contribute to the destination’s long-term vibrancy and sustainability.

Al Mamzar Beaches form part of a wider portfolio of beachfront developments valued at AED3 billion under Dubai’s comprehensive public beach development master plan. This includes projects at Al Mamzar Corniche and Jumeirah 1, alongside planned upgrades at Jumeirah 2, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, and Jebel Ali Beach.

The project aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 by enhancing public spaces, promoting healthy lifestyles, and supporting community wellbeing. It also contributes to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by advancing beachfront development and strengthening urban infrastructure, while aligning with the Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030.

Al Mamzar Beaches represent a next-generation model for beachfront development in Dubai — moving beyond traditional waterfront concepts to deliver an integrated destination that creates long-term social and economic value.