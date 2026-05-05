UAE President receives Greek Prime Minister, discusses Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness and the Greek Prime Minister discussed cooperation across the economic, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure, and cultural sectors under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also noted the 50th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

His Excellency Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional peace and security.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mitsotakis also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the governments of the UAE and Greece on cooperation in artificial intelligence and technology.

The MoU was exchanged on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and on behalf of Greece by His Excellency George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and officials, along with the delegation accompanying the guest Prime Minister.