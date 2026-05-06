Italfood showcases locally produced Italian cheeses at ‘Make it in the Emirates’

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE food products continue to gain wider access to regional and international markets, backed by advanced manufacturing technologies and the expansion of local factories.

During its participation in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026, Italfood showcased a range of Italian cheese products manufactured in the UAE through its factory in Ras Al Khaimah using milk supplied from Emirati farms, in line with efforts to support the growth of national food industries and develop products carrying the “Made in UAE” label.

The factory relies on advanced production technologies, including a fully automated production line for Burrata cheese, which is traditionally produced manually, in addition to using Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology to preserve the quality and freshness of cheeses during export operations to international markets.

Advanced production lines and modern equipment also contribute to increasing production capacity, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Amit Sonaviya, Head of Sales at Italfood, said that the company is among the largest producers of Italian cheeses in the UAE, with a production capacity of around 5 tonnes per hour to meet the needs of the UAE market and export markets.

Sonaviya noted that the company currently exports its products to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Iraq, in addition to several GCC markets and markets outside the region, including Mauritius, the Maldives and Seychelles.



