Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Make it in the Emirates’

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the fifth edition of the Make it in the Emirates 2026, being held from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year’s edition brings together more than 1,245 exhibiting companies across 12 industrial sectors, showcasing procurement opportunities aimed at localising the production of around 5,000 products within the UAE. Small and medium-sized enterprises account for 61 percent of participating entities. The platform is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors, including investors, manufacturers and decision-makers from across the globe.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Saif toured several pavilions of UAE and international participants, where he reviewed projects and initiatives highlighting the continued growth of the UAE’s industrial sector and efforts to strengthen regional and global competitiveness.

Sheikh Saif was also briefed on initiatives in technology, artificial intelligence, space and defence, reflecting the UAE’s vision to build a competitive, knowledge-based industrial economy. The tour highlighted initiatives aimed at boosting local content, developing national talent and strengthening supply chains to support industrial growth and national economic competitiveness.

At the pavilion of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, H.H. Sheikh Saif reviewed several initiatives and platforms, including the Startup Platform, the Quality Infrastructure Platform, the Smart Industries Forum and the Industry Centre. These initiatives bring together manufacturers, investors, startups, technology providers and financing entities within an integrated ecosystem supporting industrial expansion.

He also visited the ADNOC Group pavilion, the event’s host partner, as well as leading national companies including NAFCO, Blue Gulf Group, Global Pharma, Burjeel Holdings, and the International Holding Company. At the IHC pavilion, along with Micropolis Robotics, he was briefed on innovative projects and developments across multiple sectors.

The Minister also toured exhibits by Distant Imagery Solutions, specialising in remote sensing technologies; Nano, focused on nanotechnology applications; Intelligence, an advanced technology company; and Noor Nation, a renewable energy company.

The tour also included ENATA, a developer of autonomous systems and advanced technologies, including drones. He viewed cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems such as the TAINOS 150, which are deployed across diverse sectors including security and surveillance, logistics, environmental monitoring, and industrial applications.