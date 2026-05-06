Zayed Authority for People of Determination commemorates 50th anniversary of unification of UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination has produced a short national film that embodies the highest meanings of pride and honour associated with the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces. The film reflects the status of our Armed Forces as a strong shield for the nation and a symbol of strength, unity, and sovereignty.

The film carries a powerful national message that recalls fifty years of dedication and sacrifice, highlighting the heroic role of the brave soldiers of the UAE, who have exemplified the finest expressions of loyalty and belonging under a wise leadership that has made unity a source of strength and placed people at the heart of development.

It also reflects the pride of the people of the UAE in their Armed Forces, affirming that this nation—under its wise leadership and with the loyalty of its people—continues to move forward with confidence toward a stronger and more prosperous future.

Furthermore, the film highlights a profound humanitarian and national dimension by emphasising that People of Determination are an integral part of the nation’s fabric, partners in its journey, and contributors in fields of giving. Through their determination and will, they help protect the nation’s achievements and stand alongside the Armed Forces, each fulfilling their role and responsibility.

This work represents the organisation’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces, reinforcing the values of loyalty and belonging, and enhancing the role of People of Determination in active community participation, reflecting the UAE’s vision of empowering all without exception.

On this cherished national occasion, Zayed Authority for People of Determination extends its highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, to the loyal soldiers of the nation, and to the people and residents of the UAE, affirming that our Armed Forces will always remain a source of pride and honour and a strong fortress safeguarding the nation and its achievements.