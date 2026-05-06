INTRATOMICS, TAQA Water Solutions, MAGMA sign MoU to convert Abu Dhabi’s biosolids into graphene

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- INTRATOMICS Advanced Material Technologies, a subsidiary of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC) and commercial spin-off of the Research and Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TAQA Water Solutions and MAGMA to launch a pilot programme exploring the conversion of wastewater biosolids into graphene and advanced materials.

The MoU was signed during the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi by Fahad Mohamed Rashed Al Absi, CEO, INTRATOMICS, Eng. Abdul Wahab Sharif, Chief Business Development Officer, TAQA Water Solutions, and Mark Anthony Woods, CEO, MAGMA.

The collaboration contributes to UAE’s National In-Country Value Programme and the Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Water Security Strategy 2036, and Abu Dhabi’s circular economy objectives.

Fahad Mohamed Rashed Al Absi said, “This MoU marks a significant step in demonstrating a complete circular value chain, from waste origin through controlled up-cycling to qualified industrial material. TAQA Water Solutions generates the feedstock at utility scale; INTRATOMICS’ STRAT WX™ platform up-cycles it at industrial scale. Together with MAGMA, we are establishing a new category of sovereign advanced materials production in Abu Dhabi.”

Eng. Abdul Wahab Sharif said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to expanding how water utilities create value beyond their core operations. By transforming biosolids into advanced materials such as graphene, we are unlocking new economic and environmental opportunities from what was once considered waste. Through this partnership, we are advancing our circular economy ambitions, supporting national sustainability goals, and contributing to the development of future-ready industries in Abu Dhabi.”

Mark Anthony Woods said, “This initiative directly aligns with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the principles of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031. By converting industrial waste into valuable resources, we are contributing to the nation's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable innovation and green economy transformation.”