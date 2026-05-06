Sharjah Ruler issues decrees approving municipalities structures

SHARJAH, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued several Emiri Decrees approving the general organisational structures of municipalities in the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The approval covered the general organisational structures of the municipalities of Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Mleiha, Al Bataeh, Al Hamriyah, and Khorfakkan.

According to the Emiri decrees, the general organisational structures attached to the decrees shall be adopted, while Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) shall issue decisions regarding the detailed organisational structures of the municipalities and the necessary measures for implementing the decrees. This includes approving job descriptions for the duties of the municipalities’ organisational units in line with their responsibilities, as well as creating, merging, or abolishing any organisational units affiliated with the departments listed within the general organisational structures.