‘Ministry of Economy’, ‘Emirates Nuclear Energy’ partner to protect intellectual property, patents

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in intellectual property (IP) and patents in the nuclear energy sector, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Signed during the Make it in the Emirates 2026 Forum, the agreement was signed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group CEO of ENEC.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and ENEC will collaborate to embed a robust culture of IP protection across ENEC and its subsidiaries. This includes specialised training programmes, knowledge-sharing workshops, and the provision of expert technical and legal consultations.

Additionally, the Ministry will offer accelerated testing services for ENEC’s patent applications and assist in the commercial marketing of registered patents, aligning with ENEC’s mission to lead the development of high-tech nuclear intellectual capital.

Abdullah Al Saleh said, “The Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues its efforts to develop an integrated intellectual property ecosystem built on advanced legislative and regulatory frameworks, in line with international best practices. At the forefront of these efforts is the issuance of the Law on the Regulation and Protection of Industrial Property Rights, which represents a cornerstone for protecting innovations and inventions across various sectors, including through patent registration and documentation, as well as safeguarding industrial designs.

The Ministry has also introduced a package of enablers and facilities to support the growth of innovation and R&D-driven projects. This is reflected in the growth in the number of registered patents in the UAE, which reached 7,915. In addition, we recorded 11,346 industrial design registrations by the end of September 2025.”

He added, “The MoU signing marks another milestone in supporting the national innovation agenda by encouraging creators and inventors to develop advanced solutions and innovations in the nuclear energy sector. The agreement contributes to strengthening cooperation and facilitating the exchange of best practices and expertise between both sides, helping to foster an advanced R&D environment aligned with the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for the new economy in line with the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision.”

He added, “The MoU signing marks another milestone in supporting the national innovation agenda by encouraging creators and inventors to develop advanced solutions and innovations in the nuclear energy sector. The agreement contributes to strengthening cooperation and facilitating the exchange of best practices and expertise between both sides, helping to foster an advanced R&D environment aligned with the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for the new economy in line with the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision.”