Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure activates Green Certificates for factories under National Green Certificates Programme

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the activation of Green Certificates for factories under the National Green Certificates Programme, during its participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum. This step reflects the UAE’s strategic direction toward advancing sustainable industry and establishing a low-emissions industrial model.

The programme serves as a comprehensive national framework for assessing and certifying sustainable industrial facilities. It leverages artificial intelligence technologies to measure energy and water efficiency, as well as the quality of industrial processes, ensuring improved operational performance and environmental sustainability in line with global best practices.

The initiative aims to incentivise industrial facilities to adopt leading practices in energy efficiency and sustainability through a holistic evaluation system covering energy, water, emissions, and innovation. This supports the accelerated adoption of clean technologies and the establishment of national performance benchmarks that enhance competitiveness and contribute to achieving the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

The framework also enables factories to apply for certification based on defined criteria, while benefiting from incentives and competitive advantages that support their transition toward low-emission operations and strengthen their presence in regional and global markets.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised that activating green certificates for factories represents a strategic step in accelerating the transition to a more sustainable industrial sector by improving energy and water efficiency and strengthening resource management.

He noted that the initiative directly supports the UAE’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint through a robust system built on precise performance indicators and clear standards that ensure best practices, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Al Olama added that the National Green Certificates Programme contributes to optimising resource consumption, improving the quality of the industrial environment, and supporting the development of advanced, future-ready industrial infrastructure, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for sustainable industry.

The initiative also supports the goals of “We the UAE 2031”, accelerates progress toward climate neutrality, and strengthens the UAE’s position as a global centre for sustainability-driven innovation.

The Ministry previously launched, in mid-2024, a Green Certificates initiative for commercial buildings, aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability and achieving a balance between economic development and the preservation of natural resources by promoting eco-friendly building practices.