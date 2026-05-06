New NYU Abu Dhabi study reveals how DNA organisation in cells drives obesity, metabolic health

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have found that DNA organisation inside cells directly influences how the body stores fat and uses energy, offering new insight into obesity and metabolic health.

In the study, the team discovered that nuclear myosin 1c, or NM1, a protein that helps control how genes are turned on and off inside the nucleus, plays a critical role in maintaining healthy fat tissue. When NM1 is not functioning properly, fat cells do not develop as they should, leading to fewer but much larger fat cells, a pattern associated with metabolic disease and increased visceral fat.

The researchers also observed higher levels of inflammation in fat tissue when NM1 activity is disrupted. Inflammation is commonly linked to obesity and conditions such as type 2 diabetes, suggesting that NM1 is important for keeping fat tissue balanced and functioning properly.

A key question in obesity research is why fat tissue sometimes becomes unhealthy even without major changes in diet. These findings show that processes inside the cell, not just external factors, can play an important role.

NYUAD Associate Dean of Science for Research, Program Head of Biology, and lead author Piergiorgio Percipalle said, “Obesity is a complex condition influenced by many biological systems. Understanding how fundamental processes inside the cell control metabolism opens new possibilities for developing treatments that target the root causes of metabolic disease.”

To explore whether the same mechanism may be relevant in humans, the team analysed genetic data and identified related gene networks linked to MYO1C, the human version of NM1. These networks are associated with metabolic traits, suggesting this pathway may also influence obesity risk in people.

The findings reveal a previously unknown connection between how DNA is organised in cells and how the body regulates fat and energy, pointing to new possibilities for future treatments.