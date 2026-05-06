Ajman records highest real estate transaction worth AED 200 million

AJMAN, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department recorded a real estate transaction worth AED 200 million today, marking the highest transaction registered for the day.

The transaction involved a vacant plot of land in Al Zahia, Eastern Sector, spanning 52,915.5 square metres and designated for mixed residential and commercial use.

This transaction reflects continued activity in Ajman’s real estate market and highlights the appeal of key areas to investors, supported by the diverse