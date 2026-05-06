Sharjah Ruler receives RAK Ruler

SHARJAH, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting took place at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. They exchanged cordial discussions and prayed to Almighty God to bless the United Arab Emirates—under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan —with security, stability, continued progress, and prosperity.

The meeting addressed several topics related to family and community affairs. Their Highnesses emphasised that advancing society and meeting its aspirations remain a top priority, and that supporting the family constitutes a fundamental pillar of the country’s development plans, both in the present and in the future.

Their Highnesses toured the halls of Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, reviewing its collections, which include rare documents and manuscripts, medals, decorations, and historical photographs documenting the Ruler of Sharjah’s academic and cultural journey. The collection also features personal items related to the history of Al Qasimi family in the region, as well as maps illustrating the area’s development and key historical milestones.

During the tour, the Ruler of Sharjah provided a detailed explanation of the collections and the documents he personally owns and relies on.

He outlined the methodology used to classify and organise them across different historical periods, highlighting their importance in understanding history accurately and objectively.

Their Highnesses were also briefed on the efforts made to preserve and maintain these valuable archival treasures according to the latest standards, ensuring their sustainability for future generations and reinforcing their role as a trusted source for researchers, while enriching both Arab and global libraries with original references.

Also present were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.