UAE President visits fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the tour, His Highness reviewed the latest innovations, products, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and readiness of national industries across a range of vital sectors, as well as the use of technology to advance local production.

His Highness also received briefings from exhibitors on key initiatives and projects announced during the event.

Stating that the industrial sector remains a key pillar supporting and diversifying the national economy, His Highness affirmed that strengthening its role is a strategic priority for the UAE as part of its vision to empower national industries, foster an enabling environment for innovation and investment in future industries, and create opportunities for Emirati talent.

His Highness also commended the high level of participation in the event, which reflects the progress of the UAE’s industrial sector and its competitive strengths.

Following the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several ministers and officials.