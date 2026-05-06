ADX welcomes HSBC as its first international bank to act as General Clearing Member

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group welcomed HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, as a new General Clearing Member (GCM), widening investors’ access to ADX-listed securities and the emirate’s dynamic capital markets and strengthening the efficiency and resilience of the ADX’s post trade ecosystem.

HSBC is the first international bank to act as a GCM and will support post-trade clearing and settlement through the ADX’s infrastructure, reducing settlement risk and boosting liquidity across the exchange. This initiative underscores the continued confidence in the resilience and depth of the UAE’s financial markets. Following regulatory approvals, market participants can now connect to HSBC’s clearing services through AD Clear for their clearing needs.

The expanded clearing offering supports reduced counterparty risk, improved settlement discipline, and a more scalable operating model as market participation grows. HSBC’s involvement demonstrates its international connectivity and affirms the ADX’s position as a world-class partner and key investment gateway to the emirate’s stable, resilient, and growing economy characterized by long-term planning.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “Our partnership with a market leader such as HSBC is the latest example of how we are expanding our world-class post-trade infrastructure as we drive opportunity and sustainable economic growth. With HSBC on board as a GCM, we are broadening market access, supporting trading activity, and delivering even more efficient and secure market processing together.

This facilitates the seamless connection of capital with compelling opportunities as we serve our role in fulfilling Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision of a sustainable, diversified, and high value-added economy.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “This milestone reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading international financial hub, and will further strengthen connectivity between regional opportunities and international capital flows. As the first international GCM on ADX, we will continue playing a key role in broadening access for global investors to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets, and supporting the evolution of its post-trade infrastructure.”

HSBC has consistently delivered robust Direct Custody and Clearing (DCC) services in the UAE over the past 25 years, setting the benchmark for reliability, innovation, and client satisfaction. The bank was the first in the Emirates to provide DCC services to foreign institutional investors, and becoming a GCM now reinforces its pioneering role in the nation’s financial sector.

The exchange’s growing international reach is increasingly evident, reflected in the rising confidence of global investors. In the first quarter of 2026, institutional trading increased by 4% compared to the same period in 2025, accounting for 78% of the total trading value on the exchange. During the same period, foreign investors represented 47.5% of the overall trading value on the ADX, further reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for international capital.

Supporting this growth, AD Clear provides comprehensive clearing and risk mitigation solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The scale of its operations indicates its role in preserving market integrity, having clearing approximately 400 billion dirhams in 2025.