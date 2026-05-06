Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women celebrates graduation of first cohort of 'Flowers of Hope' programme in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) — Mauritania’s capital, Nouakchott, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the “Flowers of Hope” programme, implemented by the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Union of Mauritanian Academics and Intellectuals, and in partnership with Mauritania’s Ministry of Health and the National Association for the. Support of the Women's Initiative for Child and Environmental Protection (ANAIF-PIE).

The project aims to empower refugee women in the healthcare sector and improve maternal and child health services within refugee communities. The six-month programme combines theoretical instruction with practical training in Mauritanian healthcare institutions, covering midwifery, reproductive health, primary care, health education, and awareness campaigns on the prevention of harmful and unsafe health practices.

The first cohort included 22 refugee women who received accredited professional certificates in midwifery from Mauritania’s Ministry of Health. The certification will enable them to integrate into the labour market, whether within national healthcare institutions or international and regional organisations, thereby enhancing their economic independence and supporting the local healthcare system.

The ceremony was attended by Ali Mohammed Al Breiki, Director of the Foreign Aid Coordination Office at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Nouakchott; Ael Ould Meydeh, Adviser to the Mauritanian Minister of Health; along with several healthcare officials and representatives of humanitarian and social organisations, reflecting the importance of international partnership and institutional cooperation in supporting women’s issues.

Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, affirmed that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, remains committed to monitoring the conditions of women and children affected by crises and disasters worldwide.

She noted that H.H. continues to direct efforts toward addressing the challenges they face through the launch of development programmes and projects that empower them, strengthen their capabilities, and provide a healthy and supportive environment.

She added that the project falls within the initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak aimed at supporting and empowering women and enhancing maternal and child health by providing healthcare services that improve the living conditions of mothers, children, and refugee families in the Mbera camp in Mauritania.

For his part, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent and Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, said that the “Flowers of Hope” project contributes to strengthening the capabilities of Mauritanian girls in the healthcare field and enabling them to play a productive role within refugee communities, helping them secure employment opportunities and build a better future for themselves and their families.

Ael Ould Meydeh, Adviser to the Mauritanian Minister of Health, praised the efforts made to ensure the success of this qualitative programme, commending the pioneering role played by the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women in supporting and empowering refugee women and expanding their access to education and vocational training. He stressed that such initiatives support social and healthcare development and reinforce the principles of humanitarian solidarity.

Ali Mohammed Al Breiki, Director of the Foreign Aid Coordination Office at the UAE Embassy in Nouakchott, also commended the level of cooperation with Mauritanian entities, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to continuing support for humanitarian and social projects.

A UNHCR official expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her continuous support, as well as to all partners involved, noting that this cooperation has opened new horizons for beneficiaries and provided them with a genuine opportunity to build a better future.

The graduates, in turn, expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her noble initiatives and her unwavering support for refugee women and their humanitarian causes.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Union of Mauritanian Academics and Intellectuals presented the Humanitarian Action Shield in Africa to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in recognition of her efforts in supporting and empowering refugee women. Certificates were also distributed to the graduates.