Ministry of Culture launches 20th edition of ‘Al Burda Award’

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture announced the opening of registration for the 20th edition of ‘Al Burda Award,’ which celebrates the richness and diverse expressions of Islamic culture, honours creativity in traditional and contemporary Islamic art forms, and highlights the beauty and status of the Arabic language.

In recognition of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) example in strengthening family bonds, this year’s edition adopts the theme ‘Family: Tranquillity and Mercy,’ in alignment with the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’.

The award aims to shed light on the enduring legacy and exemplary character of the Prophet by positioning Islamic arts as a powerful medium for cross-cultural dialogue and a shared expression of human heritage. It also promotes values of tolerance and coexistence while preserving traditional Islamic arts and encouraging innovation among creatives. In doing so, the award reflects the rich intellectual diversity of the Islamic world and provides a platform for talent from around the globe to contribute to the international creative landscape.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the award reinforces the UAE’s leadership in advancing Islamic arts. It aligns with the national strategy to promote these arts globally, preserve the artistic heritage of Islamic civilization, and showcase the value of tolerance, coexistence, and compassion that define Islamic culture.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said: “Al Burda Award embodies the UAE’s commitment to preserving the artistic heritage of Islamic civilisation and strengthening its presence on the global cultural scene. This year’s edition comes as part of national efforts aimed at reinforcing noble human values, foremost among them family cohesion and social solidarity, in conjunction with the ‘Year of the Family’, reflecting our national identity founded on compassion and solidarity within the family.”

He added: “This year’s theme reflects a deep awareness of the importance of the family as a fundamental pillar of national identity, and of its role in building a cohesive society based on respect and shared responsibility. Through this award, we continue to support creators from around the world in contributing to the advancement of the Arabic language and Islamic arts, while opening new horizons for civilisational dialogue that reinforces the image of Islam as one rooted in tolerance, coexistence, and love.”

Al Qassimi further noted that Al Burda Award has, over the years, successfully attracted high-quality submissions that showcase the creative evolution of calligraphy, Arabic poetry, and ornamentation, while building bridges of knowledge and understanding between cultures.

The 20th edition’s theme is inspired by Verse 36 of Surah An-Nisa: “Worship Allah and associate nothing with Him, and to parents do good, and to relatives, orphans, the needy, the near neighbour, the neighbour farther away, the companion at your side, the traveller, and those whom your right hands possess. Indeed, Allah does not like those who are self-deluding and boastful.”

This verse outlines a comprehensive family model, where acts of kindness within the household are seen as an extension of devotion to Allah. It expands the notion of family beyond the immediate household to include relatives, orphans, and those in need, highlighting the family’s role in nurturing values of compassion and strengthening social cohesion in future generations.

The award’s vision is further guided by the Prophetic Hadith: “The best of you are the best to their families, and I am the best of you to my family.” Affirming that kindness within the family represents a high moral standard that contributes to societal stability.

The award comprises three main categories: Arabic Poetry (Classical, Nabati, and Free Verse), Calligraphy (Traditional, Contemporary, and Typographic Design), and Ornamentation (Traditional and Contemporary). In line with its commitment to preserving Islamic heritage while embracing a contemporary spirit, the award continues to encourage innovation.

The Award has allocated AED 210,000 for the top three winners in the Classical and Nabati poetry categories, and AED 160,000 for the top three in Free Verse. In calligraphy, AED 210,000 will be awarded to the top five winners in both Traditional and Contemporary categories, and AED 160,000 to the top three in Typographic Design. For ornamentation, the top five winners in the Traditional category will receive AED 210,000, while the top three in the Contemporary category will receive AED 160,000.

Registration and submission of entries will be open until 22 August 2026 via the award’s official website. Artworks for the calligraphy and ornamentation categories must be submitted between 23 August and 7 September 2026, allowing adequate time for shipping and delivery to the Ministry.

Since its inception in 2004, Al Burda Award has honoured over 420 talented poets, artists, and calligraphers from around the world, evolving into a global platform that celebrates Islamic arts and the Arabic language.

The 19th edition received 1,326 submissions from 50 countries, marking a 23% increase from the previous cycle and further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for Islamic arts cultural dialogue.