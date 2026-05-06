Special Olympics UAE publishes peer-reviewed study advancing inclusive health research

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific study in the internationally recognized medical journal, Frontiers in Oral Health, marking a significant milestone in inclusive health research and reinforcing the UAE's global leadership in this field.

Drawing on data collected through the Healthy Athletes programme, the study reflects a structured, institutional approach to leveraging field data to inform the development of specialized healthcare services for People of Determination, enhancing responsiveness to athletes' needs and improving the quality of care provided.

The research covers 656 athletes screened across 10 health events held between September 2022 and July 2025, within the Healthy Athletes programme's Special Smiles Discipline. This represents one of the most comprehensive datasets of its kind in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The findings identify key indicators that support the advancement of oral healthcare practices, enabling the design of more effective preventive and awareness programmes. They further reinforce the critical role of early detection and systematic data collection in elevating healthcare services in line with international best practices.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: "This study represents a significant step in embedding an evidence-based national approach to the development of specialized health programmes within Special Olympics UAE. It reflects the outcomes of health screenings conducted since 2022 and establishes a robust knowledge base to inform healthcare policy and guide the design of more precise and effective interventions.

It further demonstrates the strength of collaboration between health, academic, and research institutions, reinforcing the UAE's leadership in developing inclusive healthcare models that empower athletes and enhance their quality of life in the long term."

The Healthy Athletes programme is one of the flagship initiatives of Special Olympics UAE, providing free, specialised health screenings across a range of disciplines, including oral health, hearing, and vision, with a focus on early detection, preventive practices, and connecting athletes to appropriate care.

This publication adds to a growing record of achievement, including the UAE's recognition as a "Healthy Community" and the development of the Unified Healthcare programms, which has since been adopted in multiple countries. These milestones reflect the UAE's sustained leadership in advancing inclusive healthcare at both regional and global levels.