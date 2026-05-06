Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses MoUs supporting Al Qawasim platform

SHARJAH, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Wednesday the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Al Qawasim Digital Platform and the Department of Statistics and Community Development, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, and Al Qasimi Publications. The signing took place at H.H.’s office at the University of Sharjah.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Major General Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Director General of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi on behalf of Al Qawasim Digital Platform; and Mohannad Bousaida, Director of Al Qasimi Publications.

The signing of the MoUs comes as part of efforts to support Al Qawasim Digital Platform and expand areas of cooperation with entities related to content, publishing, and digital data. This supports the platform’s presence as a specialised knowledge project dedicated to presenting history and genealogy through modern and diverse digital content.

The three entities signing the MoUs will contribute to supporting the digital content and database of Al Qawasim Digital Platform, enhancing its knowledge and research capabilities, exchanging expertise, developing data related to the platform and its technical infrastructure, and contributing to improving the quality and accuracy of information while presenting it to users in a clearer and more accessible manner.

Under the MoUs, the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah will support the study, analysis, and updating of data related to individuals and figures mentioned on the platform, thereby enhancing the quality and accuracy of the content.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs will support the platform’s work in digital data and information, while Al Qasimi Publications will contribute scientific content and publishing support, strengthening the presence of knowledge resources in developing the platform’s content.

Cooperation between the three entities and Al Qawasim Platform will also include the exchange of information and relevant technical reports, holding joint meetings, and supporting digital initiatives related to the platform’s development, enhancing the integration of efforts in serving a specialised digital project dedicated to documenting the history and genealogy of Al Qawasim family.

The importance of partnerships with institutions and various entities lies in supporting Al Qawasim Platform with institutional resources and expertise that contribute to developing its content and expanding its ability to provide accurate and organised information within a digital experience that serves research, knowledge, and public use.

These partnerships also give the platform a more integrated dimension in developing its digital content by combining publishing expertise with institutional support for relevant data, thereby enhancing the reliability of the content and elevating the experience of accessing information.