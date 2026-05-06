Khalifa University Enterprises Company’s INTRATOMICS, Sindan sign MoU to advance additive manufacturing with next-generation materials

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- INTRATOMICS Advanced Material Technologies, a subsidiary of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC) and commercial spin-off of the Research and Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindan, the UAE’s national hub for AI-driven advanced manufacturing, to advance additive manufacturing with next-generation materials.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Al Absi, CEO, INTRATOMICS, and Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan, on the sidelines of Make It In the Emirates 2026. The collaboration reinforced the partners’ commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in the UAE, while contributing to local value creation, advanced technology adoption, and industrial diversification.

Fahad Al Absi said: “This collaboration reflects INTRATOMICS’ strategy of delivering engineered materials directly into real industrial workflows. By aligning our materials platform with established additive manufacturing operators such as Sindan, we accelerate the transition from material innovation to commercial deployment.”

Heyuan Huang said: “This collaboration strengthens our role in connecting material innovation with industrial application. By working with INTRATOMICS, we are integrating advanced material capabilities into our platform, expanding access to high-performance materials and enabling more scalable use cases across the manufacturing ecosystem.”

The collaboration establishes Sindan as a strategic offtaker partner of INTRATOMICS' advanced material feedstocks, including graphene and 2D material-enhanced pellets, filaments, and additive manufacturing inputs. INTRATOMICS will supply high-performance materials engineered for industrial-grade applications, supporting Sindan’s growing capabilities across design, production, and advanced manufacturing services.

Select Sindan additive manufacturing and extrusion systems will be deployed within INTRATOMICS 2DWORKS facility in Abu Dhabi. This integration enables a streamlined environment where advanced materials and manufacturing systems operate in close alignment, accelerating validation, application development, and industrial deployment.