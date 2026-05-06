Khalid bin Zayed chairs 2nd Meeting of Board of Trustees for Damj Award

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- -- The Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Inclusion of People of Determination - Damj– convened its second meeting to review the outcomes of the jury committee’s work and the institutional impact measurement criteria adopted across all award pillars and categories.

The meeting was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion – Damj.

Also in attendance were: Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Sana Mohammed Suhail, Mohammed Taj Al Deen Al Qadi, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Dr Victor Santiago Pineda, and Dr Layla Al Hyas.

During the meeting, members also examined the detailed evaluation stages used throughout the assessment process to ensure accuracy and objectivity, reinforcing the award’s role as a strategic platform that recognises and encourages outstanding institutional efforts to advance the inclusion of People of Determination.

The Board was also briefed on the final results of the evaluation process conducted by the jury committee, highlighting the importance of the adopted methodology in measuring the tangible impact of inclusion practices. The results reflect a growing commitment among organizations to adopting inclusive policies and practices that enhance the quality of life and empower People of Determination (PoD) across community.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the inclusion of the PoDs is a firmly established priority within the strategic directives of the UAE’s leadership. He noted that these efforts reflect Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a cohesive society founded on equal opportunities and to ensure the active participation of all members of the community in the emirate’s comprehensive development journey.

H.H. added that the Damj Award serves as a strategic tool to institutionalise inclusion as a sustainable approach. Through the adoption of clear standards and systematic practices, the award encourages entities to continuously develop their policies, practices and services in ways that align with the emirate’s aspirations and enhance quality of life.

H.H. further explained that adopting an impact-measurement approach in evaluating inclusion practices reflects a broader government methodology that prioritises measurable outcomes and their long-term impact on people’s lives. This approach, he said, helps strengthen institutional performance and ensure that efforts are directed towards achieving sustainable social impact.

He also noted that the award’s alignment with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ highlights the central role of inclusion in supporting family stability and strengthening its contribution to community.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance participation from entities across the public, private and third sectors, as well as the importance of expanding awareness of the award’s objectives and its role in supporting institutional transformation towards more inclusive and sustainable work environments and services.

The Board also commended the strong engagement demonstrated by participating institutions, which presented high-quality models and practices reflecting advanced institutional awareness of the concept of inclusion.

Members praised the level of positive competition witnessed by the award, noting its role in fostering innovation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The winning entities will be announced and honoured at the award ceremony scheduled for laterthis year.