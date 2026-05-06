UAE, Oman discuss promising economic, investment opportunities

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met here with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in the Sultanate of Oman, to discuss promising economic and investment opportunities across a number of vital sectors, including food security, infrastructure, logistics, supply chains, energy, and industry.

Bin Touq said: “The two countries share a common vision for advancing and developing their distinguished economic partnership, which represents a key pillar in the development journey of both nations.

Economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Oman stands as a successful model of integration and coordination at the GCC level, especially as UAE markets are home to more than 9,180 Omani companies and nearly 550 Omani trademarks operating across diverse economic sectors and activities. This reflects the continued momentum of mutual investment activities between the two countries.”

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen communication channels between the Emirati and Omani business communities, contributing to the establishment of new and diversified projects and supporting broader cooperation between the private sectors in both countries.

They further stressed the importance of providing all possible support to exporters and importers, and facilitating the movement and exchange of goods and services between companies in both markets, particularly under the current circumstances. This would enhance the smooth flow of trade, increase its volume, diversify its scope, and support sustainable economic growth paths in both countries.