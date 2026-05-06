UAE attracts 251 FDI projects in industrial sector worth US$33 bn: Investment Minister

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, said that between 2015 and 2024, the UAE attracted approximately 251 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the industrial sector, with total capital commitments amounting to nearly US$33 billion.

These projects contributed to the creation of more than 38,000 jobs, reflecting the growing confidence of investors in the UAE’s industrial capabilities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” event, Alsuwaidi noted that the manufacturing sector has become the fifth-largest recipient of foreign direct investment, accounting for 7% of the country’s total FDI stock. He added that the sector is among the most attractive for foreign investments and represents a key pillar in achieving the objectives of the “National Investment Strategy 2031.”

He explained that the United States ranked first among source countries, accounting for 22.6% of the total number of industrial projects in the UAE between 2015 and 2024, followed by the United Kingdom at 10.1%, India at 9.8%, Germany at 8.1%, and China at 5.7%. Western Europe emerged as the leading regional source, representing 37.8% of the total projects, highlighting the attractiveness of the UAE’s industrial environment to both advanced and emerging markets.

He affirmed that the UAE continues to build on this momentum under the “Operation 300bn” strategy, which aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national GDP to AED300 billion by 2031, further strengthening the country’s position as a global destination for industrial investment.

He added that the Ministry of Investment, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, launched a white paper on the industrial sector during the “Make it in the Emirates” event. The paper aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the transformation of the UAE’s industrial landscape into one of the world’s most advanced, innovative, and investment-attractive industrial ecosystems.