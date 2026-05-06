2PointZero, ISEM,KEZAD sign MoU to establish Abu Dhabi as premier global hub for regional packaging

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- 2PointZero Group, a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment holding firm, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISEM Packaging S.r.l. (ISEM), the Italy-headquartered packaging manufacturer, and KEZAD Group (KEZAD), part of AD Ports Group, to explore the establishment of a regional packaging manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed at the Make it in the Emirates forum at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, reflecting the alignment of the proposed facility with the United Arab Emirates’ industrial strategy and the In-Country Value (ICV) Programme administered by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Through the MoU, the companies will collaborate to define the operational, regulatory, and technical requirements for a new packaging facility within KEZAD. Developed according to European standards, the plant will produce high-end packaging for the region’s thriving perfume, beauty, luxury gifting, and confectionery customers in both the UAE and across the GCC.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero, said: "This MoU is about more than a manufacturing facility. It is about building real industrial capacity within the UAE. ISEM brings European quality standards that are recognised by the world's leading consumer brands. Anchoring that capability in Abu Dhabi, within KEZAD's industrial ecosystem, means we are contributing directly to in-country value and creating supply chain infrastructure that serves the UAE for the long term."

KEZAD is a key priority as the location for the proposed facility, with next steps to be determined soon. KEZAD would serve as ISEM’s regional manufacturing hub for the UAE and wider Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) markets.

Mohamed Al Khader, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, said: “High-end packaging is a specialised manufacturing segment that requires precision, skilled production, reliable infrastructure and close access to customers.

This MoU reflects the growing confidence in Abu Dhabi as a competitive base for high-value industrial activity, and in KEZAD as an integrated platform where global manufacturers can establish, scale and serve regional markets with greater speed and efficiency. We look forward to working with 2PointZero and ISEM as they assess the requirements for a regional facility that can strengthen local supply chains, support in-country value and add new capability to the UAE’s manufacturing base.”

ISEM, headquartered in Trecate, Italy, is a leading European manufacturer of packaging, serving global luxury, beauty and confectionery clients to internationally recognised quality standards including LVMH, Kiko, Gucci, L’Oréal, Puig, and Coty Lancaster. The proposed Abu Dhabi facility would extend ISEM’s European operating model to the GCC region for the first time, enabling shorter lead times and locally manufactured supply for regional customers.

Francesco Pintucci, CEO of ISEM Packaging Group, said: “A regional manufacturing presence is the right next step for ISEM. The UAE and wider GCC have become an increasingly important market for our customers in luxury, beauty and confectionery. Establishing local manufacturing capability — with KEZAD currently under active consideration as the location — would allow us to better serve regional demand while maintaining the European quality standards that define our brand.”

The MoU is non-binding and reflects the Parties’ mutual intent to progress the opportunity through subsequent definitive agreements, subject to internal approvals and the confirmation of KEZAD as the selected location.