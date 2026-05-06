Presidents of UAE and Ghana discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The two sides explored ways to enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations and their peoples, with a focus on expanding cooperation in priority areas including the economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence.

His Highness and the Ghanaian President affirmed their shared commitment to promoting ongoing cooperation to support the two countries’ aspirations for lasting progress and prosperity.

The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security. In this context, President Mahama reiterated Ghana’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and several ministers and officials.