RAK Ruler emphasises importance of enhancing competitiveness of national industries, witnesses signing of two strategic agreements for RAKEZ

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the industrial sector represents a strategic pillar in the UAE’s sustainable economic development journey and a key driver for enhancing economic diversification and strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

H.H. noted that investment in advanced industry, technology, and innovation constitutes a fundamental pathway toward building a more productive, sustainable, and globally competitive economy capable of keeping pace with international transformations.

This came during the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah’s visit, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, and presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates”, being held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi and concluding tomorrow.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L'IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.”

H.H. said that the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for industry and industrial investment through national initiatives aimed at localising products, developing vital industries, supporting national products, and enabling partnerships between the public and private sectors. These efforts enhance the contribution of industry to GDP and open broader horizons for companies, investors, and manufacturers.

He added that Ras Al Khaimah’s participation in the event reflects its active contribution to the UAE’s vision of building a more competitive, diversified, and sustainable industrial economy. It also highlights the emirate’s role in advancing the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, “Operation 300bn,” by fostering an industrial environment capable of attracting high-quality investments, stimulating innovation, and supporting the growth of value-added productive sectors.

H.H. affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah is moving forward with a clear vision to develop an advanced industrial sector that serves as a major driver of the emirate’s economic development journey. He noted that the manufacturing sector contributes approximately 27% of the emirate’s GDP, reflecting the strength of its production base, the diversity of its industrial sectors, and its ability to keep pace with changes in the global economy.

He added that Ras Al Khaimah has become an attractive destination for industrial investment through an approach that balances economic growth with sustainability, supported by future-oriented tools, strengthened partnerships, and an enabling environment for the expansion of advanced industries, contributing to a more resilient and globally competitive industrial ecosystem.

During the visit, H.H. reviewed the latest innovations and technologies showcased by participating companies across various industrial sectors, including advanced manufacturing, technology, energy, construction materials, artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, and solutions designed to create a more efficient and sustainable industrial environment.

H.H. also toured the exhibitors from Ras Al Khaimah and reviewed their latest products and industrial projects, as well as the competitive products they offer, which reflect the advanced level reached by the emirate’s industrial sector. He was briefed on key initiatives aimed at localising industries, strengthening supply chains, and improving production efficiency, praising the role played by national companies and economic institutions in supporting industrial development in Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi witnessed the signing of two strategic agreements concluded by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ) with MAGRABi Retail Group and Mighty Industrial Park. The agreements reflect growing investor confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial environment and its ability to attract high-quality projects in manufacturing, value chains, regional expansion, and the circular economy.

RAKEZ signed the first agreement with Magrabi Group to establish a specialised centre for store manufacturing and fit-out works, focusing on the production of furniture, branch fittings, renovation works, and the development of temporary retail concepts across the group’s network.

The centre is expected to serve up to 140 stores annually across GCC markets and create up to 100 job opportunities.

The second agreement was signed with Mighty Industrial Park to develop an integrated UAE-Chinese industrial complex in Ras Al Khaimah focused on metal recycling, dismantling, smelting, precious metal refining, and advanced manufacturing.

The project aims to build a fully integrated industrial value chain that supports circular economy practices and strengthens the emirate’s contribution to green manufacturing and industrial diversification.

These agreements come amid RAKEZ’s growing role in supporting the industrial sector. RAKEZ currently hosts around 40,000 companies, including nearly 1,000 industrial firms operating across diverse sectors, while providing a comprehensive ecosystem that includes industrial infrastructure, tailored business solutions, and value-added services enabling companies to establish, operate, and expand efficiently.