EDGE partners with Nicomatic for local supply of connector technologies

ABU DHABI,6th May, 2026 (WAM) – EDGE signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Nicomatic to establish a strategic cooperation framework for the local supply of advanced connector technologies at the Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Witnessed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, the LOI was signed by Julien Nicollin, Group CEO, Nicomatic, and Ahmed Al Khoori, SVP, Strategy & Excellence, EDGE.

Through this agreement, EDGE and Nicomatic will work towards enabling the local production and supply of high-performance connectors to ensure reliable signal and power transmission across advanced defence systems.

By anchoring specialised capabilities within the UAE, this partnership supports the development of a resilient and integrated industrial ecosystem, while accelerating localisation across key subsystems.