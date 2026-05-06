EDGE awards AED 200 mn contract to Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, through its smart weapon systems producer, HALCON, has awarded a contract to Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), an Abu Dhabi-based manufacturing company specialising in the design and production of world-class cable and tactical harness solutions, to manufacture and supply high-technology cable harness assemblies.

The contract to provide mission-critical subsystems that enable power distribution, signal transmission, and system integration across a weapon’s architecture, highlights EDGE’s commitment to enabling growth opportunities across the UAE’s industrial sector.

Witnessed in the presence of Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, and Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director General, Planning and Procurement Directorate, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the contract was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, and Rashid Al Mutawaa, Board Member, ECCI.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “In line with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s national industrial strategy to raise the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031, we are achieving sovereignty in the production of systems that play a direct role in safeguarding the UAE. Our close collaboration with ECCI represents a significant step towards integrating local suppliers into the UAE’s advanced defence ecosystem, and paves the way for further opportunities in fostering a resilient supply chain while generating in-country value.”

Rashid Al Mutawaa, Co-founder and Board Member, ECCI, said: “We highly value the continued trust placed in us by EDGE and their leadership in advancing the UAE’s vision for sovereign and advanced manufacturing. This engagement reflects a strategic partnership focused on building capabilities of national importance, strengthening local supplier integration, and advancing the UAE’s sovereign manufacturing ambitions. At ECCI, we are fully aligned with the vision of EDGE and the UAE leadership, and remain committed to strengthening in-country capabilities and ensuring consistent, high-quality execution of mission-critical subsystems.”

Announced at Make It In The Emirates 2026, the contract is the latest development in EDGE’s ongoing investment to advance sovereign industrial capabilities and generate in-country value (ICV) through local partnerships.