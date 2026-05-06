Sharjah Space and Astronomy hub successfully tracks Haumea

SHARJAH, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) has achieved a major scientific milestone by successfully tracking the occultation of the dwarf planet, Haumea. In a rare astronomical event that cast its shadow across the UAE in the early hours of May 5, 2026, the team precisely captured the moment the dwarf planet obscured a distant star.

The observation took place at exactly 12:11:23 a.m. UAE time, as the team documented the shift in the star’s brightness despite the significant challenge posed by its faintness, which ranged between magnitude 14 and 15. The field campaign was staged in the Shawkah region of Ras Al Khaimah, where observers spent two days rigorously testing and calibrating telescopes and tracking systems to ensure the equipment was perfectly primed for the main event.

By selecting a site far from the encroaching glow of urban light pollution, the team secured the pristine conditions necessary to collect high-quality data. Such clear, dark environments are vital for capturing the subtle nuances of these fleeting celestial interactions, which would otherwise be lost in the glare of the city.

Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, emphasized that the success of this observation marks a significant step forward in studying Trans-Neptunian Objects.

By analyzing the physical properties of these distant bodies, such as their precise size, shape, and the potential presence of rings or smaller satellite moons, researchers can peel back the mysteries of the outer solar system. This achievement underscores the hub’s advanced technical capabilities, continued support of research initiatives, and its growing influence as a key player on the global scientific stage.