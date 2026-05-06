FAB’s AA- credit rating, stable outlook reaffirmed by Fitch Ratings

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has had its ‘AA-’rating with a Stable Outlook affirmed by Fitch Ratings.

Fitch highlighted FAB’s flagship status within the UAE and Abu Dhabi, supported by its strong domestic franchise, robust funding and liquidity profile, and sound asset quality. The agency also noted FAB’s significant exposure to government and public-sector entities, alongside strong capitalisation and ample liquidity buffers, with a Group CET1 of 12.8% and a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 145% as of March-end 2026.

Fitch also highlighted the resilience of the UAE banking sector and Abu Dhabi’s strong sovereign balance sheet, supported by low public debt and large net foreign assets.

This rating affirmation reflects Fitch’s continued confidence in FAB’s systemic importance, strong sovereign backing and prudent risk management, supporting the bank’s ability to navigate regional uncertainty while continuing to support clients and the UAE economy.

FAB currently maintains the strongest combined credit ratings among MENA Banks and one of the highest globally, at AA- or equivalent across the 3 major rating agencies.