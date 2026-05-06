Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 5th Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has visited Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L'IMAD, and organised by ADNEC Group under the theme Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger, the fifth edition of the event serves as one of the UAE’s largest industrial platforms.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed visited several pavilions and praised the strong local and international participation showcasing advanced innovations and technologies driving the UAE’s economic diversification.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the event reflects the leadership’s vision to enhance national initiatives and projects, strengthen the industrial sector, and advance the UAE’s position as a regional and global industrial hub.

He also commended ongoing efforts to further enhance and modernise vital sectors in line with the national industrial strategy, the foundation upon which the UAE is advancing its global competitiveness and self-sufficiency.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed’s visit reflects the significance of the event, which embodies five years of significant efforts to develop and modernise the sector in line with a national industrial strategy that has laid a solid foundation for the UAE’s sustainable economic development.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 is the largest industrial gathering in the region, convening senior government and private sector decision-makers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, innovators, and representatives of financial institutions, showcasing advanced innovations and technologies, including AI solutions.