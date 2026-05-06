IHC sustains growth momentum in Q1 2026 with AED31.4 billion revenue, net profit nearly doubling to AED8.2 billion

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The Group reported Revenue of AED31.4 billion, up 33.2% year-on-year, and Profit After Tax of AED8.2 billion, an increase of 98.5%, driven by strong operating performance, investment income, and disciplined execution across the portfolio.

In Q1 2026, IHC maintained strong momentum across its diversified portfolio, translating growth into enhanced profitability and reinforcing its position as an active investor-operator. Performance was supported by broad-based contributions across core segments, margin expansion, continued portfolio optimisation, a resilient balance sheet and a strong liquidity position.

As of 31st March 2026, IHC’s Total Assets stood at AED445.3 billion, compared to AED 428.6 billion at the end of 2025. Total Equity stood at AED 249.1 billion, while Cash and Bank Balances remained strong at AED74.7 billion, supporting the Group’s ongoing investment capacity.

The Group maintained a Quick Ratio of 2.7x, underscoring balance sheet resilience and financial flexibility.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented, “Q1 2026 marks a strong start to the year, reflecting the continued execution of our strategy to scale high-performing platforms and optimise capital allocation across the portfolio. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our diversified model, with broad-based growth, margin expansion, and a significant uplift in profitability.

We continue to recycle capital into high-conviction opportunities, expand our global footprint, and accelerate the transformation of our platforms into globally competitive businesses. With a disciplined approach and strong liquidity, we are well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

IHC’s growth in Q1 2026 was reinforced by a series of strategic acquisitions, platform expansions, and landmark transactions:

• Landmark Collaboration with U.S. DFC: IHC entered a strategic collaboration with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to mobilise global capital and support investments across emerging markets.

• Approval of UAE Dirham-Backed Stablecoin DDSC: IHC, Sirius International Holding, and First Abu Dhabi Bank received Central Bank approval for DDSC, enabling institutional payments, settlement, and trade flows.

• Strategic Investment in India’s Sammaan Capital: IHC completed the acquisition of 26.7% stake in Sammaan Capital for USD 600 million, strengthening its presence in India’s financial sector.

• Global Strategic Partnership with IFZA: IHC and IFZA announced a partnership at the World Economic Forum 2026 to co-develop next-generation free zones and economic platforms.

• 2PointZero’s Investment in WHOOP: 2PointZero Group invested in WHOOP’s Series G financing, strengthening its presence in the consumer and wellness sectors.

• Expansion into U.S. Energy Infrastructure: ePointZero signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Traverse Midstream Partners for USD 2.25 billion, expanding its presence in global gas infrastructure.

• Long-Term LNG Supply Agreement: IRH Global Trading signed a 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, securing 1 MTPA of supply and strengthening its global energy portfolio.

• Expansion in the European Packaging Sector: 2PointZero Group acquired a 60.8% stake in ISEM Packaging Group, strengthening its presence across European luxury and consumer markets.

• Strategic Expansion in African Microfinance: Beltone Capital acquired a 100% stake in Baobab Bank, strengthening its presence across African microfinance markets.

• Advancement in Maritime Defence Technologies: Al Seer Marine expanded its strategic partnership with L3Harris Technologies to develop next-generation maritime unmanned systems.

Global Engagement and ESG Impact

IHC continued to strengthen its global presence, sustainability leadership, and social impact in the first quarter of the year:

• IHC ranked second in Forbes Middle East’s 100 Most Valuable Companies 2026, alongside multiple Group portfolio companies.

• IHC ranked #1 on TIME Magazine’s Arabia’s Growth Leaders 2026 list, reflecting its strong growth and financial performance.

• IHC participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos through IHC House, hosting a series of programmes and events alongside its key subsidiaries. The Group also engaging with global leaders to advance strategic partnerships and reinforce its role as a catalyst for international investment and economic cooperation.

• IHC and Global Citizen announced a multi-year partnership at the World Economic Forum in Davos, supporting global advocacy on poverty, youth empowerment, and sustainability.

• Aldar was appointed Exclusive Real Estate Partner for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, showcasing low-carbon construction innovations and advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

• Emirates Driving Company achieved Diamond-tier classification at ADSW 2026, advancing EV infrastructure and AI-driven mobility solutions.

• Burjeel Holdings launched the UAE’s first Adult Critical Care Nursing Residency Program, strengthening healthcare workforce development and Emiratisation.

• NMDC Group and NMDC Energy received Gold-tier recognition at ADSW 2026 for sustainability across marine, energy transition, and biodiversity initiatives.

• Esyasoft was recognised by the World Economic Forum as the UAE’s third unicorn, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation and advanced technology.

Building on a strong start to 2026, IHC remains focused on sustaining growth momentum through disciplined capital allocation, continued portfolio optimisation, and targeted global expansion. The Group will continue to prioritise high-performing platforms, scale its presence across strategic sectors, and deepen integration across its Dynamic Value Networks to unlock further value.

With strong earnings momentum, expanding investment activity, and a resilient balance sheet, IHC is well-positioned to navigate evolving global market conditions while capitalising on emerging opportunities across technology, infrastructure, financial services, and consumer sectors. The Group’s focus remains on enhancing operational performance, accelerating platform transformation, and delivering consistent long-term value for shareholders.