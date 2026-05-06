UAE condemns hostile Iranian statements

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the statement issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any allegations or threats targeting its sovereignty, national security, or independent decision-making.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE’s international relations and defence partnerships are an exclusively sovereign matter, and that no party has the right to use them as a pretext for threats, interference, or incitement.

The Ministry emphasised that any rhetoric involving direct or indirect threats to the country’s security, its civilian and critical infrastructure, or the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors constitutes unacceptable conduct that contravenes the principles of good neighbourliness, international law, and the UN Charter.

The Ministry underscored that the UAE reserves its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to address any threat, allegation, or hostile act.

The Ministry further affirmed that attempts at coercion, leveling accusations, or promoting malicious claims will not undermine the UAE’s principled positions, nor deter the country from safeguarding its supreme national interests and upholding its sovereignty and independent decision-making.