Japan’s Nikkei surpasses 62,000 points for first time

TOKYO, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan’s Nikkei index surged to a record high today as trading resumed in financial markets following the holidays, supported by optimism over strong earnings in the technology sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 4.19 percent to an all-time high of 62,009.59 points, while the broader Topix index gained 2.12 percent to 3,807.84 points.

Japanese government bonds also rose after a three-day holiday, during which the yen strengthened amid speculation that authorities had intervened to support the currency.

The yen traded at 156.33 against the US dollar, remaining relatively stable after reaching its highest level in 10 weeks at 155 the previous day, fuelling speculation of fresh official intervention.